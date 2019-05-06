First time at Jazz Fest! Double Trouble as Wild Bill babysits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What a fest!

Maybe the best ever.

After all, it was the 50th New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

From Diana Ross to Gladys Knight to Pitbull, music lovers lived life the way only a ticket to Jazz Fest will let you live.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood knows it was the best fest ever.

Especially for the couple Wild Bill bumped into who needed Wild Bill's babysitting services.

Not just babysitting.

Double babysitting for a set of twins who were spending their first day ever at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Take a look.