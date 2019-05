Watch NOLA38 CW Season Finales starting next week for secret keywords. Enter the Secret Keyword for a chance to win tickets to Big Easy Con!

Big Easy Con takes place June 1-2 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Secret Keywords will air on these nights in CW Prime programming:

Monday, May 13

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Sunday, May 19

Monday, May 20

Click here for more information about Big Easy Con.