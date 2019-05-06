Donate blood for a chance to win a Disneyworld vacation from The Blood Center

NEW ORLEANS – The Blood Center revealed their new “Blood Donors Are Magical” t-shirt, in connection with their Disney World vacation giveaway.

The Blood Center is giving one lucky donor a family trip to Disney World this summer.

With every blood donation now through Aug. 3, donors will receive an entry into the drawing to win a trip to the Magic Kingdom including travel, hotel, dining and admission to Disney World in Orlando Florida.

And all donors will receive a ‘Blood Donors are Magical’ t-shirt or other donor options.

“Blood donations decrease during the summer while hospital needs often increase so we hope there’s lots of Disney fans in our community,” says Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center. “We’re extremely thankful for the generosity of a private donation and a gift from Southwest Airlines for making this promotion possible.”

The Blood Center, a nonprofit organization led by a volunteer Board of Trustees, is the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 30 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

Every type is the right type, and while 60% of the population is eligible to donate blood, less than 5% does it.

To maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day.

Blood is traditionally in short supply during the holidays, yet the demand for blood and blood components is constant.

For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org.

