UNO baseball walks-off with 13th inning win

New Orleans -- The University of New Orleans finished the weekend with a 13 inning victory, beating Abilene Christian 5-4 on a walk-off RBI single from Tresten Kennard.

ACU held a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the 8th inning, when the Privateers tied it up at 2 and ultimately sent it to extras. In the top of the 10th, the Wildcats put-up a pair of runs to jump back out front 4-2. In the bottom of the 10th, Collin Morrill tied it back up with a 2-run home run to right. No one scored in the 11th or 12th innings so we headed to the 13th, where Kennard drove-in Wade Raburn, who scored the game-winning run.

Offensively, Darren Willis and Morrill led the way for UNO. Willis finished 3-4 with 2 runs scored, and then Morrill went 2-6 including a double and a home run, and finished with 2 RBI.

UNO starter Steven Swift only went 3 and two-thirds innings, giving-up 2 runs on 2 hits. Mathew Oset (7-1) got the win, pitching the final 4 innings of the game. He gave-up 2 runs on 5 hits and struck-out two.

UNO (24-24) has now won 5 of their last 7 as they are quickly approaching the end of the regular season. The Privateers host Southern on Tuesday evening before their final home series of the season, welcoming Houston Baptist into town next weekend.