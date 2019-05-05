Jazz Fest mass to honor legends like Fats Domino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Covington, La.-- In Covington today, Christ Episcopal Church held a special mass called, "The New Orleans Jazz Fest Memorial Musicians Mass."

The Celebration Band played music throughout the service from such Jazz Fest legends as Fats Domino, Pete Fountain, and Allen Toussaint.

The Celebration Band consits of Matt Lemmler, Ashley Lemmler, Dan Caro, and Calvin Morin-Martin. They were joined in this service by New Orleans musicians Evan Christopher, Jamil Sharif, and Steve Masakowski.

Father Bill Miller's sermon was called, "Ain't That a Shame," which honored Fats Domino's tune of the same name.

For more information about Christ Episcopal Church, click HERE.