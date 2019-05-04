Here’s the action from Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.
Lakeshore wins game one over South Terrebonne
Lakeshore jumps out to big lead, holds off Assumption
Friday night hoops: Salmen wins in OT over Karr, in 5A Thibodaux over Terrebonne
Melba’s Friday Night Fastball coach of the week
Friday Night Fastball honors coach Joe Scheuermann after his 1000th win
Wolves weekend: St Paul’s take a pair from Covington, including 10-0 in six innings Friday Night
Remember the Titans: Lakeshore advances to boys soccer semis
New view: St Charles Catholic will hold fundraiser for new stands at Dupuy Memorial Stadium
Music to yours ears: Music department stands out at Delgado Community College
Dawn Benoit of Dominican: our Melba’s coach of the week
Right Path: at Delgado Community College
Rummel defeats Byrd, 11-8 advances to Division I state semifinals
St Paul’s sweeps Evangel, returns to semifinals
Hellmers fans 8, fires Jesuit past Holy Cross 2-1