Rain and severe storms to dampen Jazz Fest on Saturday

Rain chances are high for Saturday as a storm system moves in from Texas through the day. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under a ‘Slight’ Risk for severe weather. At this time the great threat looks to be strong wind potential. A smaller tornado threat will exist as well as a small hail threat.

The timing of this system has slowed down through the day on Friday with the short term models now showing more of a Saturday afternoon time frame instead of late Saturday morning. The Futurecast shows an area of rain and storms moving through the city of New Orleans around 4 PM. This would impact Jazz Fest and any other outdoor activities through the day. It will be important to keep an eye on the weather through the day to have time to move to a safe place as storms move in.

The broken nature of the storms indicates a system that is not as organized as the past few we have seen. Even still, expect dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and the potential of severe weather.

As always have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area and seek shelter immediately.

Rain will be ending Saturday evening and a dry Sunday is on the way.