Photos: A beautiful Jazz Fest Friday

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a beautiful day at the 50th annual Jazz & Heritage Festival, and tens of thousands of lucky people flocked to the Fair Grounds to experience it.

Whether or not their employers have approved it, these faithful festers wouldn’t miss this day for the world.

From James Rivers and Trumpet Mafia in the Jazz Tent to Los Lobos and Chris Stapleton, there was something for everyone at Jazz Fest on May 3.

Take a look at some of the sights and sounds of the 50th Jazz Fest.