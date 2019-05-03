NOPD accuses suspects of using drill to break into ATM on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says two men used a drill to break into an ATM inside of a downtown business.

According to police, the theft happened on Wednesday, April 24, at about 4:45 in the morning. They did not identify the name of the business, but they say it’s in the 300 block of Magazine Street.

According to police, the two suspects went inside the business and began drilling on the rear of the ATM.

The NOPD released an image from a surveillance camera that they say shows the two suspects. They say the pair left the scene with the money taken from the machine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to earn a CrimeStoppers reward.