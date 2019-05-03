Man fatally shot in New Orleans East

New Orleans- A man was shot and killed overnight near the intersection of I-10 East and Bullard Avenue.

The NOPD says that they discovered the male victim around 1:05 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation is relatively new and there are limited details about the incident.

If you know what happened, call  Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

