Here’s our report from Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.
Dawn Benoit of Dominican: our Melba’s coach of the week
-
Couple missing nearly 2 weeks after disappearing during Dominican Republic vacation
-
Black History Month: Louisiana Creole Research Association
-
GAO: Trump’s first 4 post-inauguration Mar-a-Lago trips cost taxpayers $13.6M
-
Ville Ste. Marie
-
Wisconsin teacher on leave for reportedly asking African American students to research ‘enslaved children’ games
-
-
Fashion model dies after collapsing on runway in Brazil
-
Renaissance Doors
-
Lots of family fun at Bayou Bash at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
-
Kohl’s to accept Amazon returns in all stores
-
Grand opening of new airport terminal rescheduled to late September
-
-
Ponchatoula Junior High staffers removed after shocking confrontation caught on video
-
NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Copper Vine “Lady Killer”
-
Family announces baby ‘passed away in our arms’ while awaiting liver transplant