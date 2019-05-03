× Boil water advisory issued for Uptown New Orleans area

New Orleans- A boil water advisory has been issued for Uptown New Orleans residents after a water main break overnight near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Soniat Street.

The advisory is in place for residents that live by South Carrollton Avenue to Napoleon Avenue and from South Claiborne Avenue to the Mississippi River.

SWBNO has crews are working to isolate the break and make repairs.

It is unclear what caused the break, and officials are investigating the incident.

Meantime, remember to boil your water for one full minute before use.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area.

SWBNO will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (529-2837).