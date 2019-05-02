‘Way past corporal punishment’: Oklahoma mother accused of beating children over bad grades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother was jailed on complaints of child abuse after she allegedly beat her teen daughter for bad grades and used an electrical cord to beat her younger daughter.

Police first learned of the alleged abuse when a school resource officer at Edmond Santa Fe High School saw a 16-year-old student with injuries on her face.

"She had swelling, redness, and some darkening around one of her eyes," Oklahoma City police Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

The teen told the school resource officer the injuries came from her mother, Tiara Riley, who punched her because of her grades.

"She said at least ten times about the head and face," Knight said.

Soon allegations came to light involving some of Riley's other children. Her 14-year-old daughter is allegedly also the victim of abuse.

According to the police report, Riley beat her "using a belt" and when the belt broke, she "retrieved an electrical cord." She even allegedly said, "'So you want to die,'" before she "[wrapped] the electrical cord around the victim's neck and [pulled] upward."

Police said Riley is know to have a bad temper and anger issues.

"This really wasn't corporal punishment, this was beating a kid," Knight said. "This was hitting a kid in the face multiple times and then possibly beating another with an electrical cord. That goes way past corporal punishment."