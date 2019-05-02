Vote HERE for Abita Springs as America’s #1 town for adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABITA SPRINGS, La - If you think Abita Springs, Louisiana is America's top town for Adventure.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the town with Mayor Dan Curtis.

The Mayor takes Wild Bill on an adventure to show why USA Today named Abita Springs one of America's top towns for adventure.

You can vote for Abita Springs, Louisiana until noon Monday, May 6.

You'll find out which American town wins Friday, May 17.