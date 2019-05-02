Urban South opening satellite brewery in Houston

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery plans to open a satellite brewery in Houston in the fall of 2019. According to brewery workers, since opening in New Orleans, Urban South has become the largest by volume craft brewery in the city and the third largest in the state.

The expansion into Houston is the first outside of Louisiana for Urban South. The new 14,000 square foot location will include a brewing facility, 10 barrel brew house and a public taproom with a beer garden. The location is at 1201 Oliver Street in the Sawyer Yards district.

“Houston was an easy choice for our first satellite brewery,” said Urban South founder Jacob Landry in a news release announcing the expansion. “We’re excited to be a part of this creative community, sharing the grassroots gospel of good beer in the south.”