The Second Week of Jazz Fest Kicks Off Today

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- May 2-5, 2018
- Fair Grounds Race Course
- 1751 Gentilly Boulevard
- New Orleans, LA 70119
- 11:00am - 7:00pm
- Thursday's Music Schedule
- Tickets
- Locals Day
- Gate Price: $50
- For Thursday, May 2nd only
- Purchases can only be made at the gate.
- Open to Louisiana residents with valid identification
- Up to two admissions per resident.
- Gate Price: $50
- Second Weekend
- Gate Price: $85
- Child's Price: $5
- Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child
- Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child
- Locals Day
Click here for more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.