The Second Week of Jazz Fest Kicks Off Today

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

  • May 2-5, 2018
  • Fair Grounds Race Course
    • 1751 Gentilly Boulevard
    • New Orleans, LA 70119
  • 11:00am - 7:00pm
  • Thursday's Music Schedule
  • Tickets
    • Locals Day
      • Gate Price: $50
        • For Thursday, May 2nd only
        • Purchases can only be made at the gate.
        • Open to Louisiana residents with valid identification
        • Up to two admissions per resident.
    • Second Weekend
      • Gate Price: $85
      • Child's Price: $5
        • Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child

Click here for more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

