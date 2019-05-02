Podcast: Jazz Fest 50: Giants of the Fest

NEW ORLEANS – For the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, we’re profiling five Giants of the Fest who have played Jazz Fest every single year.

Our very own LBJ sat down with the amazingly gifted Germaine Bazzle, the legendary piano man Ronnie Kole, bass master George French, the unstoppable drummer Johnny Vidacovich, and multi-instrumentalist Renaissance man James Rivers.

Jazz Fest founding producer Quint Davis weighs in on each of these amazing musicians to illustrate just how important these incredible musicians have been to Jazz Fest over the last half century.

Tune in and let LBJ guide you through the years as he shines a spotlight on these Giants of the Fest and masters of New Orleans music.

Want more Jazz Fest? Hear what Quint Davis has to say about the first 50 years of the festival in this podcast.

