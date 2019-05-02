Jazz Fest | Eat Fit Hidden Menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shhhh, there’s an Eat Fit Hidden Menu at Jazz Fest this year!

We get it, not everyone wants to eat nutritiously at festivals – but for those who do, the Jazz Fest Hidden Menu makes it easy.

The Eat Fit team has worked with specific Jazz Fest vendors so all you have to do is order a dish “Eat Fit style” and you’ll get nutritious, delicious Jazz Fest food + drink with no white carbs and no added sugar that are also low in sodium and low in animal fats.

You won’t find these specific Eat Fit combos on menu boards, but you can find the full list at www.eatfitnola.com. And download the Eat Fit smartphone app (it’s free!) for full nutrition facts of each dish on the Eat Fit Hidden Menu.

Note: Ingredients and preparation methods were obtained from food vendors, but keep in mind that there’s always a risk of cross-contamination, particularly with gluten, as well as human error in communicating recipe and preparation details.

Questions or feedback? Email us at eatfitnola@gmail.com

ABOUT EAT FIT

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments from fine dining to festivals to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out + traveling.

Free to all restaurants and foodservice partners, Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, feel better or look better, as well as help to manage health issues including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure. With more than 100 unique partners in the New Orleans area, Eat Fit NOLA has expanded to Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit Bayou, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana, and Eat Fit Shreveport and will continue to expand statewide with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana.

The Eat Fit team connects deeply within the Eat Fit communities, serving as a resource for all things wellness. Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find Eat Fit restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area.

Follow @EatFitNOLA, on Facebook and Instagram, and @OchsnerEatFit on Twitter, and download the Eat Fit smartphone app for more details.

