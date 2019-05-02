Three-alarm fire at apartment complex on Esplanade Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – At 9:57 A.M. the NOFD was called out to 3443 Esplanade Avenue for an apartment fire.

The fire was located on the second floor of the Esplanade at City Park New Orleans Apartments.

Though only one apartment was on fire, out of precaution, the entire building had to be evacuated.

Second and third alarms were called in, alerting firefighters in the area that help was needed with evacuations.

NOFD Chief Edwin Holmes explained that there are many elderly and mobility-impaired residents who needed assistance being evacuated.

As of 10:26 A.M. the NOFD had the fire under control.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The NOFD was called out to these apartments for a fire in February, but there is no believed correlation.