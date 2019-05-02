GiveNOLA Day is 24 hours of giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You have just one day to raise millions of dollars for hundreds of local non-profit organizations. Sounds like an impossible feat.

Not for GiveNOLA Day.

Now in its sixth year, the 24-hour day of giving has set a goal of raising $6 million this Tuesday--one for each year it's been around.

"We started in 2014. And, we've raised $21 million for nonprofits over the last five years," says Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, which oversees GiveNOLA Day.

More than 700 nonprofit organizations from the greater New Orleans region will participate.

Bike Easy is one of those nonprofits. Its mission is to make biking easy, safe, and fun for everyone in the New Orleans area. Executive director Dan Favre says the GiveNOLA Day format makes it easy for people to donate and encourages more to do so.

"What's so exciting about GiveNOLA Day is how it builds that community momentum for philanthropic giving and gets people into the mood and excited to support their favorite causes," says Favre.

"We really rely on the generosity of our supporters, from foundations to individuals, to accomplish all of the great work we do to achieve our mission, from teaching fourth and fifth graders the basic rules of the road, to training adults how to be respectful and look out for one another on the roadways--whether they are biking, walking, driving or taking the bus," he says.

GiveNOLA Day is Tuesday, May 7. But, you don't have to wait until then to donate. The website GiveNOLA.org lets you schedule donations.