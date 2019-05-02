Ever hear of Crawfish Ice Cream? Red Circle Ice Cream is spicing things up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Here's a crawfish treat for you to eat! We're talking about crawfish ice cream! Have you ever heard of such a thing? Well it exists, but you got to go to Houston, Texas to buy it!

Red Circle Ice Cream is selling this fun flavor! They said what started off as a special flavor, has now become one of their signature ice cream flavors. Their crawfish ice cream is extremely popular!

Nickey from Red Circle Ice Cream mailed WGNO-TV some of their crawfish ice cream for Twist Reporters Kenny Lopez and Kayla Bertucci to try!

Red Circle Ice Cream has many other unique flavors too! For more information on their ice cream, click HERE.