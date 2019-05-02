× 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday night in Marrero.

Deputies say that they received reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Ray St.

Upon arrival, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home.

The identities of the two men are unknown at this time, but they are being identified as a 39 and a 25-year-old males.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 39 year-old man died.

The 25-year-old was listed in stable condition.

A short time later, another man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say that he was also involved in the shooting last night.

His identity is also unknown, but deputies say that he is 22-years-old.

At last check he is in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

If you have any additional information, call the Jefferson Parish Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.