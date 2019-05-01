When is Disney on Ice not ON the ice? When it’s swaying above it all on poles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The ice is ready for New Orleans.

That's Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party.

It's the kind of Disney on Ice that WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Chicago to get a look at how the stars are getting ready for the big show.

Sometimes, the show is not "on" the ice. Sometimes, it's above it.

Swaying.

Swaying from sway poles.

It's a show that brings something kids love right into the spotlight.

The costumes and props are a big part of this big show headed to New Orleans and UNO Lakefront Arena.

The first show is Thursday May 2 at 7 pm.

For tickets for the show at UNO Lakefront Arena, all you have to do is click right here.