When is Disney on Ice not ON the ice? When it’s swaying above it all on poles

CHICAGO - The ice is ready for New Orleans.
That's Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party.
It's the kind of Disney on Ice that WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Chicago to get a look at how the stars are getting ready for the big show.
Sometimes, the show is not "on" the ice. Sometimes, it's above it.
Swaying.
Swaying from sway poles.
It's a show that brings something kids love right into the spotlight.
The costumes and props are a big part of this big show headed to New Orleans and UNO Lakefront Arena.
The first show is Thursday May 2 at 7 pm.
For tickets for the show at UNO Lakefront Arena, all you have to do is click right here.