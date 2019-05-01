Wednesday is the last day of the NOLA Crawfish Fest!

NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday is the last day of the 4th Annual NOLA Crawfish Fest.

The good news is, it’s not too late to grab your tickets!

They can be purchased online for $60 and that includes a tray of crawfish, or you can buy a GA ticket at the gate for $45.

You don’t want to miss this wild celebration of music, beer, and crawfish!

Happening today at 3 P.M. is the 3rd Annual Ultimate Crawfish Cookoff.

Celebrity judges will be on hand to determine the best all around batch out of 20 two-person teams.

Teams will be judged on taste, texture, spice level, and fixins.

The winning team will be announced at 7 P.M. and the fest ends at 10 P.M.

Come out to Central City BBQ and keep that Jazzfest party rolling while drinking cold beer and eating spicy crawfish.

