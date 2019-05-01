Wear your Kentucky Derby best at the Spring Wine Gala by Ralph’s Market

DARROW, LA – On Thursday, enjoy a Kentucky Derby themed soiree on the front lawn of Houmas House.

The Ralph’s Market Spring Wine Gala will go from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 2.

Tickets can be purchased online for $49.99 per person.

The entry fee includes unlimited wine tastings, with 75 different options.

This year’s event will also feature bourbon and mint juleps.

And don’t forget to come dressed up for a chance to win one of these fabulous prizes!

The Best Dressed Couple: Wine dinner for 12 people at the winner’s home

The Best Dressed Man and Woman: Case of Wine

The Best Hat: Wine tasting for 12 people

And there will be a raffle for a trip to Napa for 4 people!