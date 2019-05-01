Tchefuncte River bridge in Madisonville is stuck open, emergency repairs underway

MADISONVILLE, LA — The City of Madisonville says it should have the bridge that crosses the Tchefuncte River repaired and once again open to traffic by noon today.

A hydraulic issue with the bridge is forcing the Louisiana Department of Traffic and Development to make emergency repairs. The malfunction occurred Tuesday night, leaving the bridge in the open position. The DOTD website officially lists the closure as beginning at about 10pm.

Until the work is done, the bridge must remain closed to traffic in both directions on Highway 22 where it crosses the Tchefuncte. According to the city, boat traffic is free to pass through the area as the work is being done.

Instead of crossing the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, drivers will have to use Interstate 12 to get to the other side, an area that is often clogged with traffic.