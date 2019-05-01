× Sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish

ORLEANS PARISH – The NOPD’s Traffic Division announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this week.

With this checkpoint, the NOPD hopes to prevent alcoholic-related injuries and fatalities.

The checkpoint will be on Thursday, May 2, between the hours of 9 P.M. and 5 A.M.

The exact location will not be announced, but it will be in Orleans Parish.

Motorists who encounter this checkpoint will experience minimal delays.

All drivers should have the proper documentation available if requested, including proof of insurance, driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

Do not drink and drive.