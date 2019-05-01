Psychedelic hair trends in the Bywater at this alien-inspired shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On Chartres Street down in the Bywater, you'll find a store that is out of this world.

It's called "She Comes in Peace," and it's run by hairstylist and entrepreneur, Dara Quick.

"I've always joked that I'm an alien from outer space, so it seemed fitting that my space would be called 'She Comes in Peace," says Dara jokingly.

She's known for her eccentric colors and cuts, and her salon is located in the back of the store.

The front of the store is filled with hand made costumes that are perfect for festivals, Mardi Gras, and Halloween.

Everything is decked out in vibrant colors.

Even the mannequins fit the theme as they are dressed in space suits and decked out with alien emblems.

Besides the clothes, the hair styles are what is really causing quite the stir on social media.

Dara's techniques as a hairdresser creates a sort of psychedelic look.

She uses vivid colors and gives customers the kind of hair that almost looks like an optical illusion.

The intricate process takes a little over 3 hours.

Then, customers are ushered into the shampoo room, also known as the "Crystal Cave," that is filled with candles and crystals on the walls for an other-worldly experience.

