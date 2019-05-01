Toddler attacked by dog while mother was on drugs, police say

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing charges of neglect after police said her toddler was attacked by the family dog, WMBB reported.

According to Panama City Beach police Cassie Anthony left her one-year-old alone for just under an hour Tuesday. During that time, Anthony’s pit bull attacked the little girl, leaving her with a facial injury that required immediate surgery.

Anthony was reportedly under the influence of illicit drugs at the time of the attack, according to a police report.

She was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily injuries.