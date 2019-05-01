Ville Ste. Marie

Nestled in the middle of a lush, green landscape just a short walk from the mighty Mississippi River, Ville Ste. Marie strives to exceed your expectations. Whether your lifestyle is active and independent or requires the assistance of a caring professional staff, we’re ready to help you live the best life there is.

Ville Ste. Marie gives you the freedom to create a custom living plan based on your individual needs. Services can be purchased as a package or a la carte as needed to accommodate life’s ups and downs. Our unique customizable plans make us one of the most affordable assisted living communities in the area and an incredible value for you and your family.

Locally owned and operated by professionals specializing in senior living, Ville Ste. Marie is founded on a commitment to providing a positive and wholesome experience to our senior community residents.

Our highly qualified staff provides a nurturing environment that enables the fulfillment of our residents’ hopes and dreams. This commitment of excellence extends not only to our residents, but to their families, our employees, and to the community at-large.

Or visit in person at:

Ville Ste. Marie

4112 Jefferson Hwy

New Orleans, LA 70121

504-834-3164

