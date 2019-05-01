× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Taco Shells

Cinco de Mayo is coming up, but let’s be honest – any day is a good day for Mexican food. And good news for Taco Tuesday fans: tacos are among the lowest-calorie Mexican dishes. So to help you build an even better-for-you taco, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets for taco shells!

At restaurants: Choose corn tortillas (hard or soft) over flour tortillas:

One-third the calories with 50% less carbs

A fraction of the sodium + more fiber

Usually naturally gluten-free

LOVE IT!

Hola Nola Yellow Corn Tortillas

Per tortilla : 80 calories – 10 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein

: 80 calories – 10 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein Ingredients include ground corn masa flour, cellulose gum, guar gum, lime

Ortega Whole Grain Taco Shells

Per shell : 55 calories – 80 mg sodium – 8 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram protein

: 55 calories – 80 mg sodium – 8 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include whole grain yellow corn, canola oil, corn bran, water, salt, hydrated lime

Whole Foods 365 Blue Corn Taco Shells

Per shell: 65 calories – 0 sodium – 7.5 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein

65 calories – 0 sodium – 7.5 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include organic stone ground blue corn masa flour, expeller pressed oil, trace of lime

Veggie Taco “Shells”

Red, yellow, orange bell peppers, halved and de-seeded, or purple or green lettuce leaves for wrapping.

<20 calories per “shell” or “wrap” with minimal sodium, carb, or protein

LIKE IT!

Old El Paso Crunchy White Corn Taco Shells

Per shell: 45 calories – 45 mg sodium – 7 grams carb – <1 gram grams fiber – < 1gram protein

45 calories – 45 mg sodium – 7 grams carb – <1 gram grams fiber – < 1gram protein Ingredients include limed white corn flour, oil, salt

HATE IT!

Old El Paso Soft Tortilla Bowl Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Tortillas – Fajita Style

Per tortilla: 80 calories – 160 mg sodium – 24 grams carb – < 1 gram fiber – 1.5 grams protein

80 calories – 160 mg sodium – 24 grams carb – < 1 gram fiber – 1.5 grams protein Ingredients include white flour, glycerin, hydrogenated oil, dough conditioners and preservatives

Old El Paso Stand & Stuff Hint of Lime Taco Shells

Per shell : 70 calories – 90 mg sodium – 8.5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein

: 70 calories – 90 mg sodium – 8.5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein Ingredients include palm oil, corn syrup, MSG …

Check out more better-for-you taco tips, including meats, cheeses, salsa, and toppings + Ochsner Eat Fit Tacos at local restaurants, in Molly’s Build a Better Taco column in NOLA.com.

