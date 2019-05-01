Love it, Like it, Hate it: Taco Shells

Posted 6:10 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Cinco de Mayo is coming up, but let’s be honest – any day is a good day for Mexican food. And good news for Taco Tuesday fans:  tacos are among the lowest-calorie Mexican dishes. So to help you build an even better-for-you taco, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bets for taco shells!

At restaurants: Choose corn tortillas (hard or soft) over flour tortillas:

  • One-third the calories with 50% less carbs
  • A fraction of the sodium + more fiber
  • Usually naturally gluten-free

 

LOVE IT!

 

Hola Nola Yellow Corn Tortillas

  • Per tortilla: 80 calories – 10 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients include ground corn masa flour, cellulose gum, guar gum, lime

Ortega Whole Grain Taco Shells

  • Per shell: 55 calories – 80 mg sodium – 8 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram protein
  • Ingredients include whole grain yellow corn, canola oil, corn bran, water, salt, hydrated lime

Whole Foods 365 Blue Corn Taco Shells

  • Per shell: 65 calories – 0 sodium – 7.5 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein
  • Ingredients include organic stone ground blue corn masa flour, expeller pressed oil, trace of lime

Veggie Taco “Shells”

  • Red, yellow, orange bell peppers, halved and de-seeded, or purple or green lettuce leaves for wrapping.
  • <20 calories per “shell” or “wrap” with minimal sodium, carb, or protein

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Green Drinks!

LIKE IT!

 

Old El Paso Crunchy White Corn Taco Shells

  • Per shell: 45 calories – 45 mg sodium – 7 grams carb – <1 gram grams fiber – < 1gram protein
  • Ingredients include limed white corn flour, oil, salt

 

HATE IT!

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Boxed Cake Mix!

Old El Paso Soft Tortilla Bowl Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Tortillas – Fajita Style

  • Per tortilla: 80 calories – 160 mg sodium – 24 grams carb – < 1 gram fiber – 1.5 grams protein
  • Ingredients include white flour, glycerin, hydrogenated oil, dough conditioners and preservatives

Old El Paso Stand & Stuff Hint of Lime Taco Shells

  • Per shell: 70 calories – 90 mg sodium – 8.5 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein
  • Ingredients include palm oil, corn syrup, MSG …

Check out more better-for-you taco tips, including meats, cheeses, salsa, and toppings + Ochsner Eat Fit Tacos at local restaurants, in Molly’s Build a Better Taco column in NOLA.com.

###

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.