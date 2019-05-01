Jefferson Parish sobriety checkpoint this week

JEFFERSON PARISH – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be conducting a seatbelt and sobriety checkpoint this week.

With this checkpoint, the JPSO hopes to prevent alcoholic-related injuries and fatalities.

The checkpoint will be on Thursday, May 2, between the hours of 7 P.M. and 2 A.M.

The exact location will not be announced, but it will be on the Eastbank of Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all motorists to choose a designated driver.

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

Do not drink and drive.