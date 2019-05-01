Jefferson Parish sobriety checkpoint this week

Posted 10:40 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, May 1, 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be conducting a seatbelt and sobriety checkpoint this week.

With this checkpoint, the JPSO hopes to prevent alcoholic-related injuries and fatalities.

The checkpoint will be on Thursday, May 2, between the hours of 7 P.M. and 2 A.M.

The exact location will not be announced, but it will be on the Eastbank of Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all motorists to choose a designated driver.

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

Do not drink and drive.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.