Infrastructure improvement announcement called off

Posted 1:35 PM, May 1, 2019, by

BATON ROUGE - The planned announcement of a deal between New Orleans and the state to pay for infrastructure improvement has been canceled.

The meeting was supposed to take place on May 1 at the State Capitol, but representatives from Mayor Cantrell and Governor Edwards’ offices called it off late in the evening on April 30.

Cantrell released a short statement saying "it`s more important that we get it right than that we get it ‘right now.’"

