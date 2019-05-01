Infrastructure improvement announcement called off

BATON ROUGE - The planned announcement of a deal between New Orleans and the state to pay for infrastructure improvement has been canceled.
The meeting was supposed to take place on May 1 at the State Capitol, but representatives from Mayor Cantrell and Governor Edwards’ offices called it off late in the evening on April 30.
Cantrell released a short statement saying "it`s more important that we get it right than that we get it ‘right now.’"
Infrastructure Agreement: It’s more important that we get it right than that we get it “right now”. This agreement has the potential to impact the lives of New Orleanians for generations. We have a responsibility to get this right, and make sure all the details are right. We are treating this with great care because it’s important. #CityOfYes