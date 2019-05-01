× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve: Low-Carb, GF Margarita Cupcakes!

Ben McLauchlin of Swerve shows us how to help keep Cinco de Mayo guilt-free and legitimately good-for-you with these low-carb, gluten-free Margarita Cupcakes!

Margarita Cupcakes

Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients:

Cupcakes:

1 cup fine almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup + 1 tablespoon butter, softened

1 cup Swerve Granular

¼ cup sour cream or unsweetened yogurt

½ cup unsweetened almond milk or milk

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lime or key lime zest (around 12 key limes creates 1 tablespoon of key lime zest)

Frosting:

8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)

½ stick of butter (room temperature)

¾ cup Swerve Confectioners

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lime zest or key lime zest

¼ cup tequila (optional)

Instructions:

Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line mini-muffin pans with liners. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, xanthan gum, and salt. Set aside.

With an electric mixer, on medium high speed, beat together softened butter and Swerve until light and fluffy (5 minutes). On medium low speed, beat in eggs one at a time until just combined. Beat almond milk, sour cream or yogurt, and vanilla until well combined. Remove mixer bowl, and add the dry mixture and lime zest to the wet mixture, and mix until combined.

Pour the batter evenly into the muffin liners, about ¾ full. Bake for 22-25 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out mostly clean; you do not want it to come out completely dry. Let cool for 5 minutes and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Frosting:

In an electric mixer or with a hand mixer beat cream cheese and butter for five minutes until light and fluffy, scraping down sides of the bowl as necessary. Add Swerve Confectioners and vanilla and beat on low until combined, then beat on medium high for five minutes. Add lime zest and tequila (optional) and beat in until combined.

Per cupcake: 70 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 1.3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 2.3 grams protein.

###

