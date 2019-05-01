‘Cosmic Crawfish Ball’ tonight at NOLA Brewing

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Brewing Co. and Heartbeat Productions have teamed up to bring you 10 hours of BBQ, beer, music and crawfish.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Cosmic Crawfish Crawl will take liftoff.

Fire dancers, crawfish races, two-stage line-up of nine bands and two DJs, beer, BBQ and crawfish…. now that’s a party!

NOLA Brewing beer, McClure’s Barbecue and crawfish will be available for purchase.

The party will start at 1 P.M. and end at 11 P.M.

General admission tickets to attend the event can be pre-purchased for $35.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $45, if available.

Call ahead to be sure the event hasn’t sold out.