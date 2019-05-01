× Actor Rick Schroder arrested for domestic violence for second time in a month

Rick Schroder has gone from TV detective to alleged serial assaulter.

The actor who formerly appeared on NYPD Blue and Silver Spoons was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence early Wednesday after police responded to a call at his Los Angeles home, according to a report from TMZ, which notes Schroder was arrested on the same charge on April 2 after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face.

The girlfriend refused medical treatment at the scene shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Schroder, who was released from custody last month after posting bail, remained in custody Wednesday morning with bail set at $50,000, per TMZ.

Just two months ago, his 22-year-old daughter, Cambrie, opened up about a strained relationship with her father, describing “days and weeks” when she couldn’t get out of bed as a child, per Yahoo.

“From my experience, a lot of actors need a lot of attention, and so I felt like my emotional needs growing up were not fully understood or met,” she said. (Read more arrest stories.)