× 1 dead, another injured after double shooting near Algiers

New Orleans-New Orleans Police are investigating an overnight shooting near Algiers Point that killed one man and injured another.

Police say that around 1:15 a.m., they received reports of a shooting near the intersection of Wagner and Slidell streets.

Upon arrival, police discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the men later died.

The other is in stable condition this morning.

At this time, NOPD is trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

If you saw what happened or you have any information regarding this incident, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.