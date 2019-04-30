Would you eat it? Banana Cream Pie Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A dessert favorite in dip form? Test Kitchen Taylor is making Banana Cream Pie Dip!

Banana Cream Pie Dip

1 (3.4oz) box instant banana cream pudding

1 1/2 cups whole milk

16oz whipped cream cheese

1 cup cool whip

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 banana

Vanilla wafers

Whisk together milk and banana pudding.

Mix in whipped cream cheese and sugar until thick and creamy.

Then mix in your Cool Whip.

Chill until ready to eat.

Serve in a small bowl and top off with vanilla wafers and a few slices of bananas.

ENJOY!

