The Hilton’s “The Blues Whales” Mural is Getting Restored

NEW ORLEANS - If you live in and around New Orleans, then you are familiar with "The Blues Whales" mural that can be seen along the side of the Hilton Riverside. You can't miss it. The painting is 251 feet long and 66 feet high and it was dedicated on May 7, 1997. As "The Blues Whales" approaches its 22nd birthday, the renowned environmental artist Wyland decided that it was time to give this beloved painting a restoration.

According to his Instagram account, he might be adding a couple of new things and he will be adding a clear, protective coating to the top of the mural. Wyland will be working with a team of local artists and volunteers.

"The Blues Whales" is the 69th mural of 100 of Wyland's mammoth "Whaling Walls" that can be found all over the world covering five continents, 17 countries, and 79 cities. The first one was dedicated in 1981 in California and the 100th was dedicated in 2008 in China. Wyland has said, “We know now that water connects all the countries of the world... Our goal with these projects over the last three decades has been to convey the urgency of conservation issues to the public. The health of our ocean and waterways are in jeopardy, not to mention the thousands of marine animals and plants that face extinction if we do nothing.” - wylandfoundation.org

