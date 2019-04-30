Popeyes mural that popped up in Gretna will be in national commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a new giant mural that popped up in Gretna. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is the one behind this mural that's giving back in a big way!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows us this work of art!

This new mural that reads the Popeyes slogan, "Love That" is now on a building in Gretna on First Street.

Local artist, Keith Eccles teamed up with the Popeyes Foundation for this project.

"It truly is a celebration of life," Eccles said.

This mural is going to be featured in a national Popeyes TV commercial for popcorn shrimp set to air in May. The artist will also be featured in the spot. Eccles said that he's happy that this mural is happy to put Gretna on the map.

"This whole area has transformed in the last few years. I grew up not too far away from here, so it is special to be able to be giving back to the community that I grew up in. I teach at West Jefferson High School, so the kids I teach at my school live in this area and can see this mural, and that's special," he said.

It took Eccles and his team four days to create the mural.

"Our biggest concern was fighting the weather, and in between the weather we got to paint," he said.

Now that the mural is all finished up, it's not only pretty to look at, but it serves a real purpose.

When you take a photo and #popeyes on Instagram, the Popeyes Foundation will donate $1 up to $5,000 to the Gretna Food Bank. This will go on for the rest of the year.

And we already love that chicken from Popeyes, but now the community's falling in love with this beautiful mural.

Check out this timelapse video provided by Popeyes of Eccles working on this mural.

