NOLA Crawfish Festival in full swing!

NEW ORLEANS – It’s day two of the 4th Annual NOLA Crawfish Fest!

That means we are on wild day number two, filled with music, beer, and crawfish!

Happening April 29 – May 1, the fest is designed to keep the Jazzfest party rolling.

Located in the Smokeyard at Central City BBQ, attendees can participate in events like the crawfish cook-off, or the crawfish eating championship.

Plus, catch live performances by nearly a dozen local musicians while drinking craft beer and eating spicy crawfish.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.