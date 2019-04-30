Local Student Earns the Prize of a Lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A local golf player, Kobe Narcisse, won the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together grand prize award. He beat out over 90 students nationwide.

The 14-year-old scholar spent two months writing an essay about the steps it takes to succeed. Kobe's essay was just over a page long. He says he put thought into every word. "I knew I could do it if I put my mind to it. It took a lot of hard work and sacrifice though" he told WGNO.

Wells Fargo paired up with The First Tee's across America to search for their champions. There were several finalists which were rewarded $500.

However, Kobe's prize was much more unique. He and his dad were treated to a trip to North Carolina to watch the PGA Tour. He was also granted a practice day with a PGA professional of his choice.

Kobe's father, Robert says this opportunity is life changing. "I wake up in the morning and sometimes just drop tears because it is so important that he has done this."

Robert says Tiger Woods is Kobe's all-time favorite player and he hopes to meet the green jacket winner this week. "We're keeping our fingers crossed that he gets to play 18 holes with him [Tiger] but we're just so grateful for this opportunity."

Kobe has been a part of the First Tee of Greater New Orleans for years and his coach, Kyle Albright couldn't be more proud of his growth. "I kind of knew he could do it. But hearing his name being called almost brought a tear to my eye because he's the most deserving kid."

Every branch of First Tee teaches their children nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, courtesy, confidence, judgement, perseverance, respect, and responsibility. The grand prize winner's best friend, Logan, credits Kobe's accomplishment to honoring all nine core values.

Kobe will be at the PGA Tour this week. When he returns, he says he wants to focus on keeping his grades high and earning a scholarship to a four-year university.