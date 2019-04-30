Local Scouts compete in annual Pinewood Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Ninety-three Scouts got to see their cars race down a track at Haynes Academy in Metairie during the annual Pinewood Derby last weekend.

In December, Cub Scouts in the area received a block of wood to carve into a racing car.

Winners of local Cub Scout races got to put their cars in the district championship race for the overall Pelican District that includes Metairie, Kenner, and Harahan.

“When I was a kid, I made one, but we didn't do too well when I made mine,” District Lead Donald Cannatella said. “When my son was a Cub Scout and when he raced it, he did better than mine. He did OK with it.”

Each car must way 5 ounces and be about 7 inches long.

After that, each’s Scout’s imagination is the limit when it comes to the design.

“It's one of the few things that are hands on for a son and or daughter, where they can take a coping saw and stat sanding and grinding and it turns into something really exciting to watch moving down the track,” Committee member Joe Blanco said.

The winners from advanced to the finals, which will be held on May 18.