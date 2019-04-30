JP Councilman Chris Roberts resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - The Jefferson Parish council is undergoing a shakeup with the abrupt resignation of Councilman-at-large Chris Roberts.

Roberts resigned on April 29 amid a federal investigation involving his former landlady, who is accused of lying about her income on her federal tax returns.

That lead to an investigation into Robert's finances and actions.

Roberts hasn't been charged with any crime.

“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Jefferson Parish,” Roberts wrote in his resignation letter. “I wish the State of Louisiana and Jefferson Parish much success in the future.”

The council has 30 days to name his replacement.