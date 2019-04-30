John Prine cancels Jazz Fest performance due to medical reasons

Posted 5:41 PM, April 30, 2019, by

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NEW ORLEANS – Another artist has fallen off of the Jazz Fest lineup.

John Prine was scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 4, at 5:45 P.M.

According to a social media post by @jazzfest, “After a routine medical procedure his doctor has advised him he needs to extend his recovery time.”

Thankfully, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio has stepped up to the plate and will be performing in that time slot.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.