John Prine cancels Jazz Fest performance due to medical reasons

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio has been added to the Saturday, May 4 music lineup. Unfortunately John Prine will not appear. According to management, “After a routine medical procedure his doctor has advised him he needs to extend his recovery time.” #jazzfest50 pic.twitter.com/I4OBJLa0j1 — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 30, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Another artist has fallen off of the Jazz Fest lineup.

John Prine was scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 4, at 5:45 P.M.

According to a social media post by @jazzfest, “After a routine medical procedure his doctor has advised him he needs to extend his recovery time.”

Thankfully, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio has stepped up to the plate and will be performing in that time slot.