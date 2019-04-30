Illinois State Police help deliver baby during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - Illinois State Police helped deliver a baby during a traffic stop on Interstate 57.

On Sunday Troopers Valdez De Leon and Vodicka were on a traffic stop on I-57 northbound just before midnight when another vehicle pulled in front of their squad car.

Roland Watkins jumped out of that vehicle, telling the troopers his sister Stacy was in active labor. Ten minutes later, the troopers had successfully delivered the baby there on the side of the road.

The mother and baby were transported to a local area hospital by ambulance.

Monday afternoon, Trooper Valdez De Leon was able to visit the family at the hospital. He said:

“I never thought I would get the opportunity to deliver a baby on the side of the road so early in my career with the Illinois State Police. It was a high-stress situation, but because of the first responder training I received at the Illinois State Police Academy, I was confident enough to use the training I received and put it to good use, which led to a successful outcome.”

Trooper Valdez De Leon is a one year veteran with the Illinois State Police. He is a current Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves and a 16-year veteran of the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. Trooper Vodicka has been with the ISP for over eight years.