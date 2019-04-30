If the skirt fits, wear it. Wear it on ice at Disney on Ice – Mickey’s Search Party! Want tickets?

Posted 3:40 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, April 30, 2019

CHICAGO -  If the skirt fits, wear it.

The advice from the costume shop for the greatest show on ice.

Disney on Ice  Mickey's Search Party.

It's the kind of Disney on Ice that WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Chicago to get a look at how the stars are getting ready for the big show.

It's a show that brings something kids love right into the spotlight.

The costumes and props are a big part of this big show headed to New Orleans and UNO Lakefront Arena.

The first show is Thursday May 2 at 7 pm.

For tickets for the show at UNO Lakefront Arena, all you have to do is click right here.

