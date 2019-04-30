× CNN and BBC pulled off the air by Venezuela’s government

CNN was taken off the air by the Venezuelan government on Tuesday moments after the network broadcast a feed that showed military vehicles running over protestors in Caracas.

DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable, and Telefónica all received orders from Venezuela’s government regulator Conatel to block CNN.

A BBC spokesperson told CNN that BBC Global News had also been taken off the air in the South American country.

Violent clashes erupted on Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on Venezuelans to take to the streets and rise up against President Nicolás Maduro.

CNN was blocked about a minute after airing a live feed of the Venezuelan National Guard running over protesters who opposed Maduro.

CNN.com, however, remained online in the country.

A CNN spokesperson did not have a comment.

It’s not the first time CNN has been blocked in Venezuela.

In 2017, the Venezuelan government ordered cable providers to take CNN en Español off the air after CNN aired an investigation into the alleged fraudulent issuing of Venezuelan passports and visas.