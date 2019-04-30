Bird watchers, this could be a perfect opportunity for you!

CHALMETTE, LA — Saint Bernard Parish is hosting its annual bird festival this Friday and Saturday. The event will include guided airboat tours.

Event organizers say the airboats will take people through Audubon, Louisiana, to the Big Mar near Lake Lery. They say that the Big Mar is one of the most prolific bird rookeries in Southeast Louisiana.

The Bird Festival is at the Saint Bernard Parish Historic Courthouse at 1101 W. Saint Bernard Highway. It runs Friday, May 3, from 10:00 to 4:40, and Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 4:30.

It’s free and open to the public.

But there is limited space for the airboat excursions, and spots must be booked in advance.

Each day, there will be four airboat excursions.

The times go as follows:

8:00 am-10:30 am

10:30 am-1:00 pm

1:00 pm-3:30 pm

3:30 pm-6:00 pm

If you’re interested in one of the airboat tours, email Nic Dixon at ndixon@audubon.org.