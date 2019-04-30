Bird watchers, this could be a perfect opportunity for you!

Posted 10:45 AM, April 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

CHALMETTE, LA — Saint Bernard Parish is hosting its annual bird festival this Friday and Saturday.  The event will include guided airboat tours.

Event organizers say the airboats will take people through Audubon, Louisiana, to the Big Mar near Lake Lery.  They say that the Big Mar is one of the most prolific bird rookeries in Southeast Louisiana.

The Bird Festival is at the Saint Bernard Parish Historic Courthouse at 1101 W. Saint Bernard Highway.  It runs Friday, May 3, from 10:00 to 4:40, and Saturday, May  4, from 9:30 to 4:30.

It’s free and open to the public.

But there is limited space for the airboat excursions, and spots must be booked in advance.

Each day, there will be four airboat excursions.

The times go as follows:

8:00 am-10:30 am

10:30 am-1:00 pm

1:00 pm-3:30 pm

3:30 pm-6:00 pm

If you’re interested in one of the airboat tours, email Nic Dixon at ndixon@audubon.org.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.